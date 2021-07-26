Deputies: 2 injured, 2 in custody in 'active shooter' situation in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says two people were injured Monday in what they're calling an active shooter situation.
Investigators say two people are in custody.
The sheriff's office says the incident occurred on Mariner Boulevard south of Landover Boulevard in Spring Hill.
Deputies are asking people to stay out of the area.
This is a developing story, Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
