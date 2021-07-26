x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hernando County

Deputies: 2 injured, 2 in custody in 'active shooter' situation in Spring Hill

The sheriff's office says the incident occurred on Mariner Boulevard south of Landover Boulevard.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says two people were injured Monday in what they're calling an active shooter situation.

Investigators say two people are in custody.

The sheriff's office says the incident occurred on Mariner Boulevard south of Landover Boulevard in Spring Hill. 

Deputies are asking people to stay out of the area.

This is a developing story, Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

hat other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter