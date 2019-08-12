HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office hopes new facial reconstruction technology could help solve a 1991 cold case.
The man’s remains were found in 1991 in western Hernando County-- and now investigators are hoping they can get new information.
The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that a man’s skeletal remains were found alongside Osowaw Boulevard near U.S. 19 in Hernando County on Nov. 3, 1991. Deputies were able to find a lot out about the man through forensic imaging.
Deputies believe he was a white man, between the ages of 45-55, and they were even able to recreate the t-shirt they believe he was wearing at the time of his death.
The sheriff’s office released a new image with FaceLogics to the public with hopes to finally identify him.
Anyone with information regarding a possible ID of this individual is urged to contact Cold Case Detective G. Loydgren at (352) 754-6830, (352) 797-3714, or email unsolved@hernandosheriff.org.
