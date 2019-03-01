RIDGE MANOR, Fla. -- A Hernando County man is accused of calling 911 and falsely saying his estranged wife was being raped in the hopes of getting deputies to the scene faster to prove his wife was cheating ahead of upcoming divorce proceedings.

Michael Joseph Ransdell, 46, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with misuse of 911 and falsely reporting a crime at his home on Ranchette Boulevard in Ridge Manor.

Investigators say he and his wife had been separated for months, but when he saw her having sex with another man on an in-home camera, he allegedly called the emergency number to say "he could hear screams" and there was a rape happening.

Law enforcement cruisers responded with lights and sirens blaring, and the first deputy showed up with his weapon drawn.

Within minutes of showing up, however, the deputy said he met with the estranged spouse who said she wasn't being raped.

Ransdell was ordered to appear in court on Feb. 1.

