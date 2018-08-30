SPRING HILL, Fla. -- A woman is being charged with careless driving after Florida Highway Patrol said she crashed into the back of a parked UPS truck on Thursday.

FHP troopers said Lauren Alyssa D Alvia was driving her Dodge Journey westbound on Spring Hill Drive approaching the intersection of Noah Avenue. The UPS truck was parked facing west in front of a private driveway at 9431 Spring Hill Dr. Officers said the UPS truck had its emergency flashing lights on and the driver was delivering a package at the residence.

FHP said Alvia failed to see the parked UPS truck and hit the back of it. Both vehicles stopped in the outside westbound lane of Spring Hill Drive east of Noah Avenue.

FHP said the UPS driver told them she saw Alvia's van traveling fast toward the UPS truck and not slowing down or attempting to change lanes.

The UPS driver also said it looked like Alvia was looking down at her lap before the collision, FHP said.

The crash report said Alvia had her almost 2-year-old daughter in a rear-facing child seat in the back when the collision happened. Alvia and her daughter were both taken to Bayonet Point Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

