Weeki Wachee Springs State Park celebrates 75th anniversary

Several of the park's past mermaid performers were joining in on the fun at the anniversary celebration.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Weeki Wachee Springs State Park celebrated its 75th anniversary on Thursday.

The park, known for its underwater mermaid performances, honored the anniversary with a new exhibition called "Destination Mermaid: The Tail Trail."

Unveiled to the public, the new exhibition features 28 mermaid statues painted by local artists.

"I'm an original mermaid, I swam the very day they opened and I'm a mermaid in my heart," former mermaid performer Diane McDonald said. "I never dreamed [the exhibition] would be like this, I am totally out of this world."