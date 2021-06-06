FHP: Driver accused of hitting man walking a road in Weeki Wachee, dumping his remains at back of bait shop in Spring Hill

The man had friends and his roommate help him push his car back to his home, telling them he'd hit a deer, troopers say.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A man is accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car overnight Sunday and then driving to dump the man's remains behind a bait shop in Weeki Wachee, FHP says.

It happened around 12:10 a.m. on Cortez Boulevard near Steuben Street, troopers say.

A pedestrian, identified as a 32-year-old man from Spring Hill, was walking in the road when 28-year-old Joseph Charles Strickland hit him with his red 1995 Mazda MX-6, according to a release. Troopers say Strickland drove the man's remains to the back of the Dixie Lee Bait shop on Evanston Street in Spring Hill.

When he got to the bait shop, troopers say Strickland removed the man's remains from his car.

He then called some friends and his roommate to help him push his damaged car back to his home on Evanston Street, the release said. Strickland told them he had hit a deer, troopers say.

Once he got home, troopers say Strickland spray painted the damaged parts of his car. Then, he took a shower and went to sleep, according to authorities.

Troopers say around 8 a.m. Sunday the roommate looked at Strickland's car again and realized the damage wasn't from hitting a deer, so he called authorities.

As it happened, troopers say the call came in around the time authorities found a human leg along the shoulder of Cortez Boulevard just west of US-19.

Troopers say they arrived at Strickland's home and found his severely damaged car. At the same time, additional troopers worked with Hernando County deputies and a Pasco Sheriff cadaver dog to search for the pedestrian's remains, a release said.

Authorities soon located the man's remains behind the bait shop, according to a release.

Troopers say Strickland, who is from Weeki Wachee, also has a Minnesota arrest warrant for bodily harm gross negligence felony criminal vehicle operation. With that knowledge, troopers say they arrested Strickland.

In addition to the Minnesota arrest warrant, troopers say Strickland was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, tampering with evidence, no valid driver license involving a death and no insurance.

During the course of the investigation, Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies shut down Cortez Boulevard from Commercial Way to the Environmental Center, which is located near the back side of the Weeki Wachee Springs Park.

The deputies are asking people to stay away from the area given the road closure. It's not yet known when the roadway will reopen.