Woman arrested for attempting to murder unborn child

Haley Raborn is accused of trying to have a woman's unborn child killed — she was 11 weeks pregnant at the time, deputies said.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested Friday for attempting to murder an unborn child back in April, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Haley Raborn is accused of trying to have a woman's unborn child killed — she was 11 weeks pregnant at the time, deputies said in a statement.

Deputies say the woman reached out to the sheriff's office after learning about Raborn's plan from her former fiance. Raborn had a previous romantic relationship with the fiance and reached out to him to request that he kill the unborn child by giving the pregnant woman an abortion pill.

The fiance was able to provide Snapchat messages to the sheriff's office that included premeditated instructions on how to carry out the crime, authorities said.

The fiance reportedly told detectives that Raborn offered to pay him with a pair of AirPods once the request was completed. He turned over the abortion pills to deputies.

Detectives met with Raborn at her home, where they say she eventually admitted she did, in fact, try to have the victim take an abortion pill, without the victim's consent.