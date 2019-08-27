SEBRING, Fla. — The search is on for a man wanted in a shooting.

Dwight Cleon Hankerson Jr., 29, is accused of injuring 27-year-old Cameron D’Vaughnte Ancrum in Sebring, Florida, according to police.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Lemon Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police say Ancrum was shot in his upper torso and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Warrants have been issued for Hankerson's arrest, but he remains on the run.

Records show Hankerson spent several years in prison from September 2013 to March 2019 on charges of battery and robbery with a deadly weapon out of Highlands County.

Anyone with information is asked to call police Sebring Police Department Detective Ryan Brand at 863-471-5108 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

