SEBRING, Fla. — A man with a weapon was shot and killed early Sunday by Highlands County Sheriff's Office deputies.

It happened around 4:49 a.m. Sunday in the area of Bridle Path and Derby Lane, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to respond to a possible domestic dispute. At some point, an armed man was shot and killed.

The two deputies involved in the shooting, plus a trainee deputy were not hurt, according to the sheriff's office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken up the shooting investigation.

