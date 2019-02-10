AVON PARK, Fla. — The search is on for a Florida teen who disappeared.
Jasmine Whitaker, 16, last was seen Tuesday at Avon Park High School, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
She was wearing a red polo shirt and blue jeans, deputies say.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-402-7200.
