LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to figure out what led up to the deadly shooting of a 34-year-old man.

Lee Marvin Anderson of Sebring was found shot to death in a car early Saturday at Highway Park Liquors, located at 101 Vision Street, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and Lake Placid Police Department officers responded around 2 a.m. following several 911 calls about gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-402-7200. People also can remain anonymous by contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS and be eligible for a cash reward.

