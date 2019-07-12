LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to figure out what led up to the deadly shooting of a 34-year-old man.
Lee Marvin Anderson of Sebring was found shot to death in a car early Saturday at Highway Park Liquors, located at 101 Vision Street, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies and Lake Placid Police Department officers responded around 2 a.m. following several 911 calls about gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-402-7200. People also can remain anonymous by contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS and be eligible for a cash reward.
What other people are reading right now:
- Manhunt ongoing for man accused of shooting 2, attempting to rob Brandon bank
- 3 killed, 12 wounded after aviation student from Saudi Arabia opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola
- ‘My teacher said go hide’: Students relive moments during search for violent bank robber
- Verified GoFundMe pages for family of UPS driver killed in Florida shootout
- You’ll soon be able to go snow tubing in Florida
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter