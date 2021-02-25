Have you seen them? Deputies search for missing 1-year-old, baby believed to be with their mother

Deputies say the children are considered missing and endangered.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a 1-year-old and baby who are considered missing and endangered.

Deputies say 15-month-old John Wayne Barfield and 1-month-old Kinyin Jayde Barfield are believed to be with their mother Jessica Ruth Wooten, 30.

Wooten is from Moore Haven but was last seen on Feb. 24 at the Highlands Palms Apartments on Canberra Circle in Avon Park, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-402-7200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.