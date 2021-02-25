Have you seen them? Deputies search for missing 1-year-old, baby believed to be with their mother

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a 1-year-old and baby who are considered missing and endangered.
Deputies say 15-month-old John Wayne Barfield and 1-month-old Kinyin Jayde Barfield are believed to be with their mother Jessica Ruth Wooten, 30.
Wooten is from Moore Haven but was last seen on Feb. 24 at the Highlands Palms Apartments on Canberra Circle in Avon Park, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-402-7200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.
- How would COVID-19 vaccine makers adapt to variants?
- Third stimulus check: Bill with $1,400 payments may have to lose $15 minimum wage
- Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine less effective than others, but not where it matters most
- 'Very unlikely' Tiger Woods returns to professional golf, orthopedic trauma surgeon says
- African American museums, historical resources around Tampa Bay
- More Americans identify as LGBTQ than ever before
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter