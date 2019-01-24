SEBRING, Fla. — The 21-year-old suspect accused of killing five people during a shooting at a SunTrust bank will remain in jail without bail.

Zephen Xaver, wearing a black and white-striped jumpsuit, made his first appearance in court Thursday morning via video.

Highlands County Judge Anthony Ritenour assigned a public defender to Xaver and denied him bond. Xaver is facing five counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

Law enforcement said Xaver called 911 around 12:36 p.m. Wednesday and told dispatchers, "I have shot five people."

During the court proceedings a representative of the Public Defenders Office said the office had been denied access to Xaver while he was in police custody. The judge and state prosecutors said they wouldn't debate the issue at this time.

It's unclear if a lawyer was present while Xaver was questioned by authorities Wednesday.

RELATED: Sebring bank shooting suspect Zephen Xaver faces 5 murder charges

RELATED: 5 people killed in shooting at Suntrust bank in Sebring

RELATED: 'A good kid': Neighbor says Sebring shooting suspect seemed normal

"We have suffered significant loss at the hands of a senseless criminal doing a senseless crime," said Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund during Wednesday evening's news briefing.

Police have not indicated a possible motive for the shooting. Hoglund said there were only five people in the bank at the time.

10News reporter Josh Sidorowicz contributed to this report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.