SEBRING, Fla. — The 21-year-old suspect accused of killing five people during a shooting at a SunTrust bank is expected in court Thursday morning.

Law enforcement said Zephen Xaver called 911 around 12:36 p.m. Wednesday and told dispatchers, "I have shot five people."

Xaver is expected to be arraigned on five counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

RELATED: Sebring bank shooting suspect Zephen Xaver faces 5 murder charges

RELATED: 5 people killed in shooting at Suntrust bank in Sebring

RELATED: 'A good kid': Neighbor says Sebring shooting suspect seemed normal

"We have suffered significant loss at the hands of a senseless criminal doing a senseless crime," said Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund during Wednesday evening's news briefing.

Police have not indicated a possible motive for the shooting. Hoglund said there were only five people in the bank at the time.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.