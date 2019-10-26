WIMAUMA, Fla. — A man and a woman are dead after a shooting in Wimauma.

It happened at a home on Carlton Lake Road near Scales Road.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a family member called 911 just after 7 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found two dead adults, whose names have not been released.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators are gathering information at the scene.

More information is expected to be released sometime Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

