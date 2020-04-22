TAMPA, Fla. — People who live in Hillsborough County will now have more access to COVID-19 testing. Previously, Raymond James Stadium was Hillsborough County's only testing option, making it hard for people in other parts of the county to get tested.

Starting Wednesday, Hillsborough County is opening three new testing sites:

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd Street, Tampa

Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Avenue, Plant City

SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Avenue SE, Ruskin

Raymond James Stadium will remain open as a testing site, giving people in Hillsborough County more convenient and accessible options. The three new testing sites will be drive-through but will have options for walkers and bikers as long as the person has an appointment.

AdventHealth is opening a testing site at Adventure Island at 10001 McKinley Drive in Tampa. Pre-registration is preferred to help alleviate long wait times but appointments are not required. Testing will take place from noon – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22 and from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each weekday after that for a period of 30 days.

All of these testing sites require people to be symptomatic and meet CDC guidelines for screening. You must call to pre-register for testing at a Hillsborough County site, call the county's call center at (813) 273-5900. The call center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hillsborough County test sites are free of charge. You do not need insurance to be tested.

To register for testing at Adventure Island call (866) 694-5503.

To find out if you meet CDC testing guidelines for the novel coronavirus, you can check your symptoms here.

RELATED: What you need at home to care for someone with COVID-19

RELATED: Why scientists are looking at the blood of coronavirus patients

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter