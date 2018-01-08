TAMPA, Fla. -- Ahead of the upcoming school year, efforts to test Hillsborough County schools for lead contamination continue.

The district says of at least 1,700 samples taken through July 30, there are 26 with levels higher than the district guideline of 15 parts per billion. If an issue is found, staff shuts down the affected faucet, correct the issue and retests the water, according to a news release.

Some of the higher concentration levels include:

A kitchen hand sink at Mitchell Elementary, with 224 parts per billion. The issue has been corrected.

A prep sink in room 202 at Smith Middle, with 217 parts per billion. The issue has been corrected.

A hand sink in room 1302J at Webb Middle, with 51.7 parts per billion. The issue has been corrected.

Backflow at Gorrie Elementary, with 48.3 parts per billion. The issue has been corrected.

A full list can be seen on the Hillsborough County Public Schools website

The EPA on its website says it and "the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) agree that there is no known safe level of lead in a child's blood." However, both groups recommend action be taken when lead is measured at 20 parts per billion or higher.

"We will continue testing the drinking water sources in our schools for lead until we have checked all 270 facilities in our district," Hillsborough schools says, in part. "We have hundreds of dedicated employees who work hard to maintain our schools, but our average campus age is 50 years old, and older pipes and fixtures do have a higher likelihood of adding lead to water."

