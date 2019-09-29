TAMPA, Fla. — A 3-year-old girl has drowned and another was sent to the hospital and is in critical condition after a pool party in Tampa.
Hillsborough County deputies said the two children were at a birthday party with about 10 kids. The two girls were wearing floaties and were in the shallow end but somehow slipped out of their floaties when nobody was looking, investigators said.
Three parents pulled them out and tried to do CPR on the kids, including the girl who drowned's mother.
Both children were taken to Tampa General Hospital.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
