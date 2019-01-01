TAMPA, Fla. -- Six people were sickened while on a New Year's Day flight from Cleveland to Tampa.

The Airbus A321, flown by Frontier Airlines, had 226 passengers on board.

Tampa International Airport officials say the six passengers on Flight 1397 were not traveling together, and their primary symptom was vomiting.

The sick individuals were taken off the plane to be evaluated in Tampa.

The rest of the passengers had to wait about an hour before they could deplane, airport officials said.

10News has reached out to Frontier Airlines for comment. We will update this story when we hear back.

