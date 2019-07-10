TAMPA, Fla. — There is more affordable housing coming to Hillsborough County

The community came together to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 112-unit multi-family complex called Sabal Place.

This is a collaboration between Metropolitan Ministries and Blue Sky Communities.

The 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms will be built on about 10 acres in the Mango-Seffner area.

There will be 46 one-bedrooms with 650 square feet that rent for as low as $441 per month. The 38 two-bedrooms will go for as low as $522 and have 898 square feet.

And there are 28 three bedrooms with 1,150 square feet renting for as low as $550. Rent will be determined by household income.

When these are ready next fall, the apartments will help provide housing for homeless currently living in shelters and low-income families. Seventy-nine of the units are specifically reserved for families meeting the state definition of homeless and identified for the program through the Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative.

The total cost for this development is $25.5 million. Just over a million dollars were committed to the project through Hillsborough County’s general revenue and SHIP funds.

