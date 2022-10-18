More affordable housing options coming to Hillsborough County

Armature Place Apartments will soon be converted to affordable housing.

TAMPA, Fla. — Some much-needed affordable housing is coming to Hillsborough County. Armature Place Apartments, situated near Busch Gardens, is in the process of having its 96 units renovated and converted into affordable housing.

"Folks need a break," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said during a news conference.

The county is spending $16.2 million on the project, funded by the American Rescue Plan. The need for more affordable housing options in the county is a big problem, according to county officials.

"Wages are not increasing at the same rate as the cost of groceries, as daycare, as the cost of transportation, as the cost of housing," Cheryl Howell, assistant county administrator for equity and community impact, said. "As all of those basic needs increase, so does the need for us to come in and do more."

The apartments will be set aside for families making 80 percent and below the median family income. For Hillsborough County, this means households making less than $48,452 can apply.

The apartment complex is one of three in Hillsborough County that will be entirely renovated and turned into affordable housing.

Now, what's the waitlist look like for affordable housing in the county? It's not weeks or months, it's years.

"We can't keep up with the pace," Howell said. "But we're working feverishly to expand our efforts."

Hillsborough County Commission Chairwoman Kimberly Overman said the county is processing roughly 1,000 rental assistance applications a week.

"[The demand has] driven prices up to such a level that every single unit that we can create that opens a door for our working families to have a place to live creates stability and wholeness in our community," she said.