TAMPA, Fla. — With all the hype surrounding the new Netflix series "Tiger King" and its ties to Florida, authorities are expected to provide updates in the cold case disappearance of Don Lewis.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will have a virtual news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the latest developments.

Jack Donald Lewis was last seen on Aug. 18, 1997. He was the first husband of Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin. Both people are two of many subjects in "Tiger King."

The series mostly focuses on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, who ran a zoo full of big cats in Oklahoma. The series focuses on his rivalry with Baskin, who sought to get rid of any zoo or attraction that offered tiger cub petting and breeding.

Big Cat Rescue in Tampa is one of the largest big cat sanctuaries and houses dozens of rescued tigers, lions, leopards, bobcats and more.

Episode 3 of the show focuses more on Baskin's life and the disappearance of Lewis. Through most of the series, Maldonado-Passage alleges that Baskin killed Lewis and fed him to her tigers.

Baskin has vehemently denied those allegations.

Maldonado-Passage was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin and was sentenced in January to 22 years in prison.

Right before the series dropped, Maldonado-Passage filed a $94 million civil rights lawsuit against multiple government agencies and his former business partners. He claims he was set up in the murder-for-hire plot.



