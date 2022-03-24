x
Hillsborough County

Deputies: Driver dead after car overturns from crash with 11-foot alligator

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the alligator.
Credit: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File
FILE PHOTO: In this Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 file photo, an alligator rests in Everglades National Park, near Flamingo, Fla.

LITHIA, Fla. — A person is dead after a collision with an alligator early Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

At around 12:30 a.m., the driver was traveling eastbound on Balm-Picnic Road (CR-672),  about two miles west of County Road 39.

Deputies say the front of the car hit an 11-foot long alligator that was in the roadway before veering off the road. The car then overturned into a ditch on the north side of the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the alligator, according to the sheriff's office.

Editor's note: The photo of the alligator in this story is not the alligator that was hit.

