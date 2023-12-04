Amazon rolling out fleet of electric delivery vehicles in Tampa

Other cities like Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Philadelphia, Santa Rosa, San Jose and Toledo will be welcoming the new fleet of vehicles as well.

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the online shoppers, you might be seeing a new ride pull up to deliver packages now after Amazon announced its debut of new electric delivery vehicles.

Customers living in Tampa will soon see electric vans delivering Amazon packages to their doorsteps, a news release from Amazon explains. Other cities like Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Philadelphia, Santa Rosa, San Jose and Toledo will be welcoming the new fleet of vehicles as well.

Since first making its way onto roads in 2022, Amazon now reportedly has more than 3,000 electric delivery vehicles from the company Rivian making deliveries in more than 500 cities and regions across the U.S.

The van has already been making deliveries in other cities, including:

Austin

Baltimore

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Indianapolis

Kansas City

Las Vegas

Madison

Nashville

New York

Newark

Oakland

Pheonix

Pittsburgh

Portland

Provo

Salt Lake City

San Diego

Seattle

St. Louis

The e-commerce company hopes to have 100,000 vehicles on the road by 2030. So far, the zero-emission vans have already delivered more than 75 million packages in the U.S.

According to Amazon, the new electric vehicles are packed with industry-leading safety, navigation and design features, which include:

A safety-first design focused on superior 360-degree visibility and vehicle features that protect drivers and pedestrians.

A suite of innovative safety features, including sensor detection, a large windshield to enhance driver visibility, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and collision warnings.

First-of-its-kind embedded technology that fully integrates the delivery workflow with the vehicle, enabling seamless access to routing, navigation, driver support and more.

Features to enhance the driver experience, and create ease on the road, such as automatic door locking/unlocking as the driver approaches or leaves the vehicle, and a powered bulkhead door that opens when drivers reach their delivery location.

Ventilated seats for fast heating and cooling.

A strengthened door on the driver’s side for additional protection and an ergonomically designed driver’s cabin and cargo area for safe, easy movement inside the van.

Along with the vans, Amazon has put more than 15 models of electric vehicles on the road, such as delivery vehicles, e-cargo bikes and e-rickshaws.