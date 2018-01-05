TAMPA, Fla. -- The state attorney’s office has dropped charges against one of the three Manatee County men accused in the violent 2017 shark-dragging incident that prompted outrage from the public and animal rights experts.

Paul Sisco, attorney for Spencer Heintz, on Tuesday said although his client was on the boat, he was not involved in the act.

“It was nothing Mr. Heintz did at all that contributed in any way to any of the activities that were charged in the case,” Sisco said. “There's four gentlemen in the boat that's involved here. The state attorney's office was willing to and looked at all the facts and looked at the case law and it's clear that there were different roles of the four men that were in the boat.”

Video posted to social media showed the 6-foot blacktip shark being dragged by a boat off of the waters of Egmont Key in Hillsborough County at speeds of roughly 30 miles per hour.

The other two men facing charges will have a court hearing June 13. Michael Wenzel and Robert Lee Benac are facing felony charges for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Shark experts have said the last moments of the animal’s life were complete torture.

