Escaped inmate could be on way to Tampa, police say

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

TAMPA, Fla. — People are asked to keep an eye out for a man said to have escaped from jail Monday morning.

Anthony Ward, 48, was being held at the Suwannee County jail before breaking out and could be on his way to Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.

He was last seen in an all-brown uniform with brown boots, police say.

Ward was working in the jail's kitchen and slipped out while a food truck was loading, the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office told 10 Tampa Bay.

Online jail records show he was booked in June 2021 on charges of larceny, fraud and crimes against an elderly person. Suwannee County authorities said they are looking into whether officers followed protocol that could have prevented Ward's escape.