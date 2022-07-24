Antisemitic flyers spotted in Lutz neighborhood

People living in the Lake Forest neighborhood posted pictures of the flyers on a community app.

LUTZ, Fla. — People living in a neighborhood in Lutz say they have spotted lots of antisemitic flyers showing up at their homes.

Residents living in Lake Forest, north of Bruce B. Downs and Bears say they have shared pictures of the flyers with other people in the neighborhood in a community app called Nextdoor.

The messages in the app say five kids are responsible for distributing the antisemitic flyers.

"It was five kids in an old white Honda, they threw them at me and my son," Jennifer Wooten stated in the app.

The flyers are being sent to the homes in a bag and also contain a QR code on the picture.

There was another antisemitic demonstration in the Tampa Bay region on Saturday outside of the Tampa Convention Center as demonstrators waved Nazi flags and posters.

The Florida Holocaust Museum said people near the convention center were "appalled" the demonstrations occurred in Tampa, the museum told 10 Tampa Bay in an email.

"Openly and proudly displaying genocidal symbols is a direct threat to the Jewish community," Florida Holocaust Museum Chairman Mikel Igel stated in the email. "Carrying the Nazi flag, or that of the SS, the unit responsible for some of the worst atrocities of the Holocaust, is an indefensible act of pure hatred."

A day after the antisemitic demonstration outside the convention center, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried held a news conference to condemn the demonstrators.