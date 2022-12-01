Former Buccaneer Antonio Brown wanted on battery charge

Records show the arrest is connected to a reported domestic violence incident.

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing an active warrant for his arrest on a battery charge, records show.

The charge appears related to a domestic violence incident that happened on Nov. 28, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Brown's history with the Buccaneers was tumultuous; the team signed Brown to a one-year deal in October 2020 following an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy since pleading no contest to felony battery and burglary charges after an incident with a moving truck driver in South Florida.

In December 2021, Brown was among two players suspended for what the league said was a misrepresentation of their vaccination status in violation of COVID protocols. News of the suspensions came weeks after a Tampa Bay Times report from Rick Stroud accused Brown of obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to dodge league rules.

Cameras captured Brown not long after his return during a game between the Bucs and the New York Jets in which he stripped off his jersey and shoulder pads. He then took off his undershirt and gloves and threw them into the stands before running into the locker room to exit the game.

Then-head coach Bruce Arians said of Brown after the incident that he "is no longer a Buc."

He became a free agent shortly after his separation with the Bucs.