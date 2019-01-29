BRANDON, Fla. — Deputies are at an apartment complex where at least one person died, authorities say.

Investigators responded to the Indigo Point Apartments at 1850 Providence Lakes Blvd., according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Authorities are waiting for a warrant to begin an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

