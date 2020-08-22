Tampa Mayor Castor, others to rappel down 17 stories for Big Brothers Big Sisters

TAMPA, Fla. — People are planning on rappelling down the side of the Hilton hotel downtown, and it's all for a good cause.
It's part of the "Over the Edge" fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.
More than 50 supporters who have raised a minimum of $1,500 will rappel 17 stories down the side of the hotel.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is scheduled to kick off the action at 9 a.m., and it should finish up around 2:30 p.m.
