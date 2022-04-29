Car hits 3 pedestrians, killing 1, in Bloomingdale crash

It happened near Alafia Elementary School, but no students were involved in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

BLOOMINGDALE, Fla. — A car hit three pedestrians, killing one person, early Friday morning near Alafia Elementary School, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just after 5 a.m. at Culbreath Road and Natures Way Boulevard, spokesperson Jessica Lang said. The sheriff's office stressed that no students were involved in the crash.

One person died at the scene of the crash, Lang said. One other person was taken to an area hospital while another person was not treated.

Deputies shut down Culbreath Road shortly after the crash to conduct an investigation. Drivers may need to use caution while traveling in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.