RUSKIN, Fla. — Hillsborough County firefighters responded to a boat fire Thursday morning at a marina in Ruskin.

Just after 9 a.m., a docked boat caught fire at Little Harbor Marinas on Seagrape Drive, according to the fire department.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.