Tampa police show tattoo in hopes someone can identify body parts found in McKay Bay

A fisherman first noticed something in the water Thursday afternoon.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The video on this story is from Thursday evening.

Police are investigating the discovery of additional human body parts found near where a separate part was first discovered Thursday.

Officers responded Friday morning to the 22nd Street Causeway Bridge in the area of McKay Bay, located in the far northeastern corner of Tampa Bay, according to the Tampa Police Department.

It's where they say the new body parts were found but did not provide any additional information about the discovery.

The police department hopes the public can help them identify who the parts belong to after one was found to have a tattoo. According to police, the tattoo of three hearts with ribbons and the names "Sean," "Greg" and "Zach" was located just beneath a lower right calf.

The initial body part was found after a fisherman called the police around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. It was reported to be floating in the water upon its discovery.

Anyone with information on the tattoo is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.