FHP: Car clocked at 111 mph before crashing off I-4

Its driver, 24-year-old Jennifer Carvajal, was arrested on several charges, including a violation of probation for DUI manslaughter.

SEFFNER, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol sergeant reported catching a car heading west at about 111 mph overnight on Interstate 4.

He pulled into the median just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday near Mango Road and, again, clocked the car going at 111 mph, the agency said in a news release.

The sergeant eventually caught up to the car, whose driver was seen on cruiser dashcam video suddenly making a hard turn to the right. That caused the car to enter the shoulder and become airborne for a time. It then crashed through an FDOT fence and into a truck parked at Gator Ford.

The car kept going, hitting a concrete light pole and a palm tree before overturning and coming to a rest, according to FHP.

A 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old girl and another man -- whose age is not yet known -- were thrown from the car, troopers said. Its driver, 24-year-old Jennifer Carvajal of Tampa, reportedly suffered only minor injuries and was the only occupant wearing a seat belt.

She was charged with reckless driving, DUI, several counts of DUI property damage, no driver's lense and violation of probation for DUI manslaughter.