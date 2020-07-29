Woman being treated after getting bit by rabid bat

The health department said she saw the bat in her neighborhood and decided to pick it up.

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County said a woman is being treated after getting bit by a bat with rabies.

The agency said the woman was walking around her Carrollwood neighborhood at night, saw a bat on the sidewalk and "decided to pick it up." The health department said the bat bit the woman on her finger.

The woman then brought the bat to the DOH in Hillsborough, where it was tested for rabies. The bat tested positive and the woman is being treated with rabies prophylaxis.

This is the second confirmed case of rabies in Hillsborough so far this year. However, no rabies alert has been issued because this case was found in wildlife.

The health department said bats are more active this time of year, and people should call the agency if one of the animals is found inside their home.

"This incident serves as a reminder to leave wildlife alone and ensure pets are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations," the health department said in a release.

People should avoid contact with wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes. Trying to help or feed a wild animal isn't worth the risk.

Anyone who has been bitten, scratched or exposed to the saliva of any wild animal or an animal that is acting unusually should report the exposure to the local health department. Rabies is a nervous system disease and can be fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

The health department shared these precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County at (813) 307-8059.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County at (813) 307-8059.

