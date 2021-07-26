x
Hillsborough County

Chief Brian Dugan announces his retirement from Tampa Police Department

His retirement is effective on Sept. 10.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan has announced he is retiring from the Tampa Police Department. 

“It’s been an honor of a lifetime to lead this department and serve and protect this community," he said. 

His retirement will be effective on Sept. 10. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

