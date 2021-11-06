8-year-old bites into mini candy bar to find part of Exacto blade inside, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where Halloween candy may have been tampered with in the Panther Trace community of Riverview, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office reports.
Deputies say they received a call Friday night from a mother saying her 8-year-old daughter had a cut in her mouth after biting into a piece of candy.
The daughter was eating a 100 Grand mini chocolate bar that she got trick-or-treating.
Her mother found part of an Exacto blade in the chocolate, which was wrapped and sealed before the 8-year-old ate it, the sheriff's office explains.
"It is despicable that someone would tamper with a child's Halloween candy for their own cruel enjoyment," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.
"As we continue to investigate this incident, we are reminding all parents of the importance of checking over every piece of candy your child received while trick-or-treating before letting them eat it. There is no such thing as being too cautious when it comes to the safety of our children."
Anyone with information related to this incident can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.