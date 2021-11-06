8-year-old bites into mini candy bar to find part of Exacto blade inside, deputies say

The little girl was eating a 100 Grand mini chocolate bar that she got trick-or-treating.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where Halloween candy may have been tampered with in the Panther Trace community of Riverview, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office reports.

Deputies say they received a call Friday night from a mother saying her 8-year-old daughter had a cut in her mouth after biting into a piece of candy.

The daughter was eating a 100 Grand mini chocolate bar that she got trick-or-treating.

Her mother found part of an Exacto blade in the chocolate, which was wrapped and sealed before the 8-year-old ate it, the sheriff's office explains.

"It is despicable that someone would tamper with a child's Halloween candy for their own cruel enjoyment," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

"As we continue to investigate this incident, we are reminding all parents of the importance of checking over every piece of candy your child received while trick-or-treating before letting them eat it. There is no such thing as being too cautious when it comes to the safety of our children."