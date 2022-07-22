56-year-old man arrested, charged with 40 counts of child pornography

Police say they are trying to figure out if any local children are seen in the images.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 56-year-old Tampa man was arrested Thursday and charged with 40 counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators say they began looking into 55-year-old Ruben Machado-Reyes after receiving a cyber tip about him uploading child porn to an internet account.

A search warrant was issued for his home. Authorities arrived Thursday and removed electronic devices.

"Additional charges may be forthcoming, following the forensic exams

of devices recovered from his person and residence," police wrote in a statement.

Machado-Reyes had no criminal history, according to police.

As part of the investigation, police say they will work to determine if any local children are seen in the pornographic images. Police use software that can detect what images have been previously reported to federal law enforcement.