3 killed, including 2 children, in Hillsborough County fire

LITHIA, Fla. — At least three people were killed after a fire broke out Monday afternoon at a home in Lithia, according to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters are responding along with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to a residential structure fire near Pritcher Road and Castro Estates Lane.

One adult and two children have been confirmed dead, authorities report. Another adult and child were taken to the hospital and are said to be stable.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire.