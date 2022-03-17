City council votes to confirm Mary O'Connor as 43rd Tampa police chief

O'Connor has been serving as chief of police since Mayor Jane Castor appointed her on Feb. 8.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa City Council has voted to confirm Mary O'Connor as the city's 43rd chief of police in a 4 to 2 vote.

O'Connor has been the acting police chief since Tampa Mayor Jane Castor first named her to the position on Feb. 8. However, the appointment was not official until the city council vote came through Thursday.

Confirming a mayoral appointment is usually a formality, but it's been a complicated process since Castor's announcement.

City council could have voted on O'Connor's appointment on March 3 but the mayor's spokesperson, Adam Smith said they wanted to wait until all of the council was present. Also, Councilman John Dingfelder was attending virtually for medical reasons so they decided not to submit the appointment before the council.

Dingfelder has since resigned in the wake of a public records lawsuit.

That's the short answer, but there's a lot more to the story.

After Castor's announcement naming O'Connor as top cop, community backlash was swift and the council's vote to confirm the appointment on Feb. 17 was delayed.

Why the controversy? One reason is a lack of transparency in the hire. Some council members complained that the public wasn't involved in the process.

The community has also expressed disappointment surrounding Ruben "Butch" Delgado who had been serving as interim chief of police.

The loudest backlash revolves around the candidate herself — O'Connor (Minter, at the time). She was arrested in May 1995 for battery on a law enforcement officer. O'Connor was a new officer with the Tampa Police Department at the time.