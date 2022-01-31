City of Temple Terrace inspector charged with misconduct, bribery

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Amir Anisi Monday morning at city hall.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A city of Temple Terrace official was arrested Monday morning on charges of bribery and misconduct, according to arrest records.

Amir Anisi, 54, was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement just before 8 a.m. at Temple Terrace City Hall.

According to jail records, Anisi is employed by the city as an "inspector." The city's staff directory lists Anisi as the Director of Community Development

Anisi faces charges from the FDLE of unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior and official misconduct "falsify records." Arrest records show the latter charge is labeled as "bid tampering."

The city official remains in jail with a bond of $9,500. No further information regarding the charged crimes was immediately available.

A press conference is set for 2 p.m. where FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Bruttnell and Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren are expected to discuss the arrest. City of Temple Terrace Mayor Andy Ross will also be present.