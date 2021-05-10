Hillsborough deputies search for accused kidnapper who 'may be armed'

Cody Jackson's car last was seen in Tampa, the sheriff's office said.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to keep an eye out for a man accused of kidnapping.

Cody Jackson's car, a 2003 silver Mitsubishi Eclipse, last was seen near the intersection of U.S. 41 N. and Sunset Lane in Tampa, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The 32-year-old reportedly got into a fight around 11 a.m. Sunday with a person at a home on King Charles Circle in Seffner. Jackson at some point, deputies say, took a piece of wood and hit the person in the head.

Jackson then forced the person into his car and drove off, the news release states. Deputies say he had stopped at some point and tied the person's ankles and wrists with extension cords.

While stopped at a Citgo gas station in Inverness, the person was able to escape Jackson's car and ask for help, the sheriff's office said. Jackson then drove off before his car reportedly was spotted in Tampa, according to investigators.

The person is receiving treatment at the hospital.

Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

"This man's actions are reprehensible. He was threatening this victim's life and it could have ended in tragedy had the victim not managed to escape just in time," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This attack was targeted. However, given Jackson's violent behavior, we are urging anyone who comes in contact with him to please call us immediately."

"Please do not engage with the suspect, for he may be armed with a weapon," the sheriff added.