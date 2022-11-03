x
Hillsborough County

1 person dead after 4-vehicle crash on I-75 near US 301

FHP says a 42-year-old man was ejected from his truck and died at the scene of the crash.
Credit: Florida Department of Transportation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 42-year-old man is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 near U.S. 301 Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says around 4 p.m., all vehicles were going north on I-75 when one pickup truck slowed for other traffic and was struck from behind by the 42-year-old's pickup truck. 

The 42-year-old man's truck overturned and he was ejected from his vehicle, troopers wrote in the news release. The man died at the scene from his injuries. 

The first pickup truck crashed into two other vehicles, but all of those drivers received minor to no injuries.

No other information has been released at this time. 

