New 'Crosswalks to Classrooms' project launches in Tampa

The crosswalk mural, located at the intersection of W. Morrison Avenue and S. Grady Avenue, is being sponsored by engineering firm Atkins Global.

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa launched its newest Crosswalks to Classrooms project Monday afternoon.

Students, administrators and traffic safety advocates celebrated the project's launch at Grady Elementary School in South Tampa.

The project involves constructing brightly painted city crosswalks that catch the attention of drivers and calm traffic as cars slow for crossing students.

City leaders say this helps reinforce that streets aren't just for cars but are also for children walking to school.

"Ensuring the safety of our students is a top priority, and the Crosswalks to Classrooms initiative is a unique and innovative way to do just that," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement. "These colorful crosswalks not only enhance the safety of our students but also incorporate public art, adding vibrancy and character to our community. It's a win-win for everyone.

"I am grateful for the support of sponsors like Atkins Global, Sidewalks Stompers, and Walk Bike Tampa who are helping to make this vision a reality."

The city's first artful crosswalk was unveiled in November 2019 at Rampello K-8 Magnet School. It featured popular children's book titles such as Harry Potter, To Kill a Mockingbird and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.