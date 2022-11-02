Cuban Pathways exhibit makes its debut at Tampa Bay History Center

The new exhibit covering 500 years of Cuban history and its Tampa connections made its debut Friday morning.

TAMPA, Fla. — Looking for something to do around Tampa? Check out a new exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center.

Cuban Pathways is the latest addition to the history center telling stories "through the lenses of individuals whose labor, political crusades and search for refuge" paints the picture of Cuba's history, the Tampa Bay History Center explains.

Interesting things are on display from one of the first maps of the Caribbean basin published in 1511 to a homemade refugee boat that took a 90-mile trip to Key West with 12 people aboard in September.

“Given our region’s deep connections with Cuba, this story is part of the Tampa Bay story,” C.J. Roberts, CEO of the Tampa Bay History Center, said in a statement. “Cuban Pathways is the first traveling exhibition produced exclusively by the History Center.

"We are proud to share these artifacts from our collection and extensive research with the Tampa Bay community and other museums in the Southeast and beyond.”

Cuban Pathways was in the works for two years and now will occupy 2,000-square-feet of gallery space for a whole year. After its premiere in Tampa, the exhibit is set to travel to the southeastern U.S.

The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. up until 5 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found by visiting the Tampa Bay History Center's website.

Here are some things on display in the Cuban Pathways exhibit: