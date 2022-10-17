Serious crash shuts down portion of Dale Mabry in Tampa

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

TAMPA, Fla. — A serious crash in Tampa has shut down a portion of Dale Mabry Highway, police said.

It happened early Monday at W Leila Avenue and S Dale Mabry Highway, officers said. At least one person has been injured, police said. Information on exactly what caused the crash or how many cars were involved has not been released.

Right now, officers said northbound traffic will be closed between W Oklahoma Avenue and W Wallace Avenue while police investigate.

