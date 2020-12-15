x
Hillsborough County

Deadly crash shuts down stretch of Dale Mabry

The southbound lanes at Linebaugh Avenue are closed to traffic.
TAMPA, Fla. — People are asked to avoid the area of Dale Mabry Highway and Linebaugh Avenue following a deadly crash.

It happened after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Deputies shut down the southbound lanes to traffic, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Although northbound lanes are open, drivers can expect delays in the area.

It's not yet known how the crash happened or how many cars might be involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

