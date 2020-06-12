Car caught underneath semi-truck in Brandon crash; 1 person killed

Drivers are asked to avoid the area in the meantime.

BRANDON, Fla. — One person was killed after a car crashed into a semi-truck and got lodged underneath the big rig.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near Providence and W. Lumsden roads in Hillsborough County.

Eastbound W. Lumsden Road is closed to traffic, according to the sheriff's office. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

