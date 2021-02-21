Deadly crash closes Veterans near Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. — At least one person is dead following a crash on the Veterans Expressway near Tampa International Airport.
It happened Sunday morning on the Veterans Expressway at the George J. Bean Parkway exit to the airport, according to the Tampa Police Department.
All lanes of the Veterans are closed with police on the scene. It's not yet known when it will reopen to traffic.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
