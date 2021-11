The crash is under investigation.

TAMPA, Fla. — A pedestrian died after investigators say he walked in front of a pickup early Thursday morning while trying to cross the westbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue in Hillsborough County.

It happened just after 6 a.m.

Investigators say the 49-year-old Orlando man attempted to make his way across the roadway from the raised concrete median, but he was hit and killed.

The 45-year-old Tampa man who was driving the pickup was not hurt.